RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She'll "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Sean Falls for Someone Else

Watch : Does Andy Cohen's Son Have a Favorite "Real Housewives" Star?

After revealing she is a lesbian and now dating a woman, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she would "be heartbroken" if her husband Sean Burke moved on with someone else.

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 2, the married couple, who wed 20 years ago and share seven kids, surprised fans by appearing together to answer burning questions about the future of their relationship. Braunwyn reiterated that they are "finding a new normal." When asked, "Will you be ok if Sean ends up falling in love with someone else and decides to try w/them?" she wrote, "Nope, I'll be heartbroken."

"Am I going to eventually date other people? I don't know. Probably," said Sean, 47. "Don't know when, though."

Braunwyn, 43, said, "Hard to date during a pandemic!"

When asked if he is hurt by his wife having a girlfriend, he responded, "Am I hurt? Yeah! It kind of sucks. It's hard, figuring it out. But yeah, it's sucks."

One fan asked, "Do you feel it's at all hypocritical that you have a gf but don't want Sean too [sic]?"

"Yes, absolutely. That's why we're in therapy. We are working through this. We can't figure this out on our own!" Braunwyn replied, as Sean laughed. "I mean, this is a lot...this is hard and we're working it out."