Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Witney Carson McAllister's 2021 is starting off on pointe.

The Dancing With the Stars champion shared the sweet and special news that she's a mom! On Monday, Jan. 4, she and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Witney's journey to motherhood came with some complications, however. As the star wrote on Instagram, "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Just before announcing her little one's arrival, the professional dancer shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "Alright baby boy, let's do this," she captioned her Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3.

She also uploaded several behind-the-scenes moments from the delivery room on Instagram Stories, writing, "Contractions are actual hell but the epidural is heaven... so I'm doing great."