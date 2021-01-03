Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Split: Relive Their Four-Year Romance

A break up no one saw coming: Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have called it quits.
Just two days before the Christmas holiday, the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from the 32-year-old actor on Dec. 23, 2020. However, the news didn't break until Jan. 2 with People confirming their split through court records and Zoë's rep.
That same day, the High Fidelity star shared a cheeky meme on Instagram Stories, in which a person dubbed "The Universe" was throwing out a trash bag into a dumpster that was labeled, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good." Zoë captioned her post, "MOOD."
Hours later, she uploaded an image of the night sky to her main feed and wrote, "new year/ little things."
News of the couple's divorce comes just 18 months after they tied the knot at Lenny Kravitz's Paris estate in June 2019. To celebrate their first year of marriage, the 32-year-old actress shared a romantic wedding portrait of her and Karl. "One Year," she wrote on Instagram last summer.
At the time, the Nocturnal Animals actor posted a lengthier tribute for their one-year anniversary.
"One year. Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he expressed at the time. "I love you. More than anything. You're my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."
Karl has since deleted all of his Instagram posts with the exception of two recent ones, which do not feature Zoë. His comments have also been disabled.
While it's unknown why the duo decided to go their separate ways, they had one whirlwind romance. Look back at the pair's love story in our gallery below.
