Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Calls Him Her “2020 MVP”

Zooey Deschanel credited her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, with bringing much cheer to the crazy year that was 2020.

Zooey Deschanel has one person to thank for getting her through 2020: Her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott

On Jan. 2, the 500 Days of Summer star shared a photo of her and her honey on Instagram, along with a sweet caption. 

"My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year," she gushed. "Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."

Zooey credited her father Caleb Deschanel, a director and cinematographer who recently shot the 2019 version of The Lion King, with taking the picture. 

The actress surprised fans when she stepped out with the HGTV star in September 2019. Just two months later, Jonathan and Zooey made their red carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Awards, and after that, they spent the holidays together

They were just as inseparable in 2020, and weren't shy about sharing how much they mean to one another in the press. Months before Zooey said Jonathan that helped her get through a tough year—which included dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the reality TV personality also raved about the actress.

"Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," Jonathan told People in April 2019. "Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she's a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music."

As for when these two may take the next step in their relationship? Jonathan revealed in November 2020 that while rumors may suggest they're getting ready to walk down the aisle, they are taking things slow.

He told SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show that he and Zooey read the headlines about their romance, which sometimes includes just how much his twin brother Drew Scott approves of their relationship.

"We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey' or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship,'" Jonathan said. "And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we're like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?' Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?"

 

Whether or not these two get married, it seems they always have one another's backs, even in the toughest of times. 

