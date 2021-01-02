Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Shares Sweet Photos With Husband Mark Peacock

Watch : "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Queer Eye hair expert Jonathan Van Ness just gave fans a glimpse into his love story with new husband Mark Peacock.

On Jan. 2, the Netflix star posted an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of him and Mark, along with pics leading up to their private wedding day. He also included a sweet caption talking about how he and his new spouse first got together.

"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour," the Gay of Thrones actor began the post. "At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth's of dates to come meet my mom & and [sic] friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I'm quite sure he felt the same."