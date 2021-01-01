Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety on New Year's Eve

Rumer Willis ended 2020 on a special personal note.
Before the clock struck midnight on Dec. 31, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' firstborn daughter had another reason to celebrate: reaching four years of sobriety.
"4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out," she wrote in a personal Instagram post. "Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard [sic] or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side."
Reflecting on the many difficulties that arose in 2020, the 32-year-old actress acknowledged what a feat her sobriety has been and the strength she has shown herself. "This year has brought up so many challenges," she continued, "but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything."
The star concluded her special note with an encouraging message to any reader on a journey to sobriety. "For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober," she wrote, "know that it is not a one size fits all process but it's one day at a time. I don't have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen."
The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actress was showered with praise from celebrity friends over the milestone, including from Gwyneth Paltrow and Peta Murgatroyd.
As the Goop founder commented, "Amazing, Rumer."
Rumer's younger sister Tallulah Willis, who has also spoken publicly about her own sobriety, honored her sibling with a tribute posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Jan. 1.
"Watching you powerfully and elegantly metamorphosis this past year is remarkable Ruuski," she wrote to her sister. "The most deserving soul I've ever met, you exude compassion, sensitivity and awareness for those in your close circle as well as the world at large. I love you!!!"