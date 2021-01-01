Watch Jennifer Lopez Take Her New Year's Eve Performance to a Glamorous New Height

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Promises Big "New Year's Rockin' Eve" 2021!

From the Super Bowl to Times Square, Jennifer Lopez helped us kick off the new year and end it on a high note.

During "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special that aired on Dec. 31, the blockbuster star took the stage in standout fashion—atop a towering platform. As she kicked off her set singing her newest single, "In the Morning," it was not hard for the performer to keep a safe six-foot distance from everyone at that height. Sticking with her ultra-glitzy style, Lopez's costumes also did not disappoint as she began in an elaborate feathered floor-length coat along with a crystal-encrusted headpiece and an equally bedazzled mic stand.

Underneath the one-of-a-kind coat, Lopez sported a suit completely embellished with sparkling rhinestones, along with matching fingerless gloves and boots. Did we mention she was also surrounded by columns and Renaissance-style statues?