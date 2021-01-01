Kim Kardashian Jokes Son Saint West “Still Looks Cute” After He Cuts His Hair

Saint West is heading into 2021 with a brand new 'do!
The 5-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to give himself a New Year's haircut and chopped off some of his own hair on Thursday, Dec. 31, much to his mom's chagrin.
On her Instagram Story, Kim shared some smiling photos of Saint with his new hairstyle and joked that he "still looks cute tho." One pic showed a lock of his curly hair next to the pair of red kid's scissors that did the deed.
Saint celebrated his 5th birthday earlier this month at the Alpine Estate in Lake Tahoe during a Kardashian family vacay. In his honor, the SKIMS founder wished her "baby" a happy bday, saying, "One of my life's soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can't wait to see how you've grown and how you answers [sic] these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."
She threw a drive-by party because of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting it wasn't "ideal." The reality star added on Insta, "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!"
Back in September, her eldest son proved he's really the chillest of the family when he radiated IDGAF vibes during a West family photoshoot.
The Kardashian clan more recently rang in the holiday season with an at-home Christmas party alongside their closest relatives. Naturally, Kim outdid herself in a green "six pack" couture look that only she could pull off.
The mom of four is spending a lot of time apart from her husband these days, as she and Kanye continue to co-parent Saint as well as North West, 7, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West, 19 months.
"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing," the source told E! News two weeks ago, saying the parents are each "focused on the things that are important to them."
We learned, "[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much... She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is."
