Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Actually Worked Out

What does "whirlwind" really mean, anyway?
Well, technically, it's "a small rotating windstorm of limited extent." But when it comes to love, it just means intense and fast, as in Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's whirlwind romance leading up to Gomez popping the question last month with a custom diamond and pearl ring.
They were first seen together last March—which soon proved not to be the best-ever time to start dating someone as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic set in. But Grande and Gomez made the most of stay-at-home orders and decided to bubble up together. The pop star introduced her new relationship to the world by sharing a slow dance with Gomez in the video for "Stuck With U," the track she made with Justin Bieber to benefit COVID-19 relief work.
Barely seven months later, they were engaged.
Quarantine love didn't ultimately work for Demi Lovato (or a bunch of other people), and a quickie engagement didn't work for Grande last time (and the speed with with Pete Davidson proposed in 2018 makes her courtship with Gomez, a real estate agent, look relatively lengthy), but there is no rule in the book that says you have to date forever before you know.
"It's a very healthy relationship," a source shared with E! News in October. "They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
Enjoying being at home together is a superior indicator of a lasting connection, after all. Because if you can't do that... really, what are you doing?
And though announcements of speedy engagements don't exactly foster immediate confidence in long-term potential, here is a slew of precedent that proves whirlwind romance—even in Hollywood, which isn't exactly known for its nurturing atmosphere—doesn't have to be "of limited extent."
Of course, Grande and Gomez haven't set a date, so by the time they actually get married, their romance itself could possibly no longer qualify as whirlwind. But their quarantine-fueled engagement, along with that diamond, is forever.