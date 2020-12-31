Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus’ Most Candid Moments: Her Harry Styles Fantasy, Facetime "Cybersex" and More

Miley Cyrus can't possibly have any secrets left to spill! Read the singer's honest confessions about love and life—including her realest thoughts about Liam Hemsworth, Harry Styles and Cardi B.

Miley Cyrus can't be tamed! The Plastic Hearts artist is an open book about her personal life, whether that's her divorce from Liam Hemsworth or her newfound fantasy about sharing a life with Harry Styles.

In December, Cyrus even revealed why she sees it as a compliment that musical legends like Cher "f--king hate" her. She explained, "The amount of people that have talked s--t about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I'm doing.'" 

This is coming from the woman who said she has no regrets about telling her exes to "eat s--t." 

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old star told the news outlet The Project, "I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it—like I feel like life is laughing at me." 

Over the years, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has spilled secret after secret about her relationship with Hemsworth, which officially ended in divorce in 2019. Cyrus confirmed she married the first guy she ever hooked up with, and that they had cybersex over Facetime.

Global Citizen Prize/NBC

She later confessed the marriage was "one last attempt" to save herself from her vices, saying, "As you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself."

As honest as ever, Cyrus recently revealed which celebrity rapper she'd want to kiss and even celebrated the 10th anniversary of her infamous bong video. She can't stop!

See some of Cyrus' most candid confessions below.

RCA Records
Would You Rather

Would she rather kiss Dua Lipa or Cardi B? When the juicy question was posed by Heart radio's Mark Wright, Cyrus reminded fans she's already shared a smooch with Dua for their song "Prisoners." 

"I've kinda already kissed Dua," Cyrus said. "Maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I've never done before, something new. I'd kiss Cardi."

FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
"Adore You"

She's a Directioner! When asked whether she'd rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Cyrus chose the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. She confessed, "Harry Styles! He's looking really good."

She went on to say they share a lot of similar tastes, adding, "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense." 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miley & Minnie

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys," she shared with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper in August 2020. "When I was like 11 years old, I used to think that like Minnie Mouse was super f--king hot, which is so good I ended up on Disney, so my chances with Minnie went up by like 100."

"She was super hot to me," Cyrus continued. "I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys. I actually never really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sobriety Realities

During an interview with Howard Stern in December 2020, the performer candidly opened up about the detriments for her of not living a sober lifestyle. "It really, really affects my relationships," she told Stern. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."

Instagram
Lessons of Love

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
FaceTime "Cybersex"

During her Dec. 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus explained that Hemsworth "got a lot of action for saving the animals" in the devastating California wildfires. And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus told Stern. "Cybersex."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Birthday Message

To celebrate Hemsworth's 29th birthday, Cyrus wrote him a love letter, sharing her favorite things about her hubby. "I love taking turns and sharing with you," Cyrus told her beau. "I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere. I love how you'll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours….I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME."

"You and Me baby…. let's take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," Cyrus concluded. "Yours Truly, M."

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
"Mine Does"

In response to a meme that read, "No man has all five: -good dick game -empathy -a height above 5'9 -no hoes -common sense," Cyrus replied, "Mine does! Don't give up!"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
"Hunky Hubby"

When her "hunky hubby" was suffering from kidney stones in Feb. 2019, Cyrus attended the premiere of his movie, Isn't It Romantic?, in his honor. "So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest," the singer wrote to her fans on social media.

In another post, Cyrus posed in front of a poster from the movie, showing Hemsworth playing the saxophone. "Getting sick blows. But so do I," Cyrus captioned the post. "Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."

Instagram
"Complex" Marriage

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus said in Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," the "Wrecking Ball" singer continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Not Allowing Anyone In"

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," the singer said during an Instagram Live video with Cody Simpson, which took place about two months after her split from Hemsworth. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

