How Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift and More Stars Are Saying Goodbye to 2020

This year featured a slew of unprecedented moments. But most significantly, 2020 was defined by the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, which changed nearly everything about how the world operates. However, with medical breakthroughs already on their way, many people are finding a reason to be hopeful for 2021.

Despite the massive hardships of 2020, which also included the loss of icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, entertainment brought us some bright spots as well. Parasite won the Academy Award for Best Picture, making it the first foreign-language film to win the honor. Everyone obsessed over Tiger King on Netflix. Taylor Swift released not one but two surprise albums. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt even reunited during a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Still, that hasn't stopped stars from literally flipping the bird to 2020—like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Vinny Guadagnino, both of whom told the year off on social media.

Now, 2020 is finally over, and the stars came out to celebrate the end of a daunting year in style, of course...even if many of them rang in the New Year from home.