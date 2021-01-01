BridgertonKardashians2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

How Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift and More Stars Are Saying Goodbye to 2020

Here's how stars said goodbye to a whirlwind year on New Year's Eve 2020, from heartfelt reflections to giving the camera their middle finger.

This year featured a slew of unprecedented moments. But most significantly, 2020 was defined by the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, which changed nearly everything about how the world operates. However, with medical breakthroughs already on their way, many people are finding a reason to be hopeful for 2021. 

Despite the massive hardships of 2020, which also included the loss of icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, entertainment brought us some bright spots as well. Parasite won the Academy Award for Best Picture, making it the first foreign-language film to win the honor. Everyone obsessed over Tiger King on Netflix. Taylor Swift released not one but two surprise albums. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt even reunited during a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Still, that hasn't stopped stars from literally flipping the bird to 2020—like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Vinny Guadagnino, both of whom told the year off on social media. 

Now, 2020 is finally over, and the stars came out to celebrate the end of a daunting year in style, of course...even if many of them rang in the New Year from home. 

To see the stars' varying farewells to this nightmare of a year, check out the gallery below!

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

"This is my goodbye to 2020. I have hope for 2021. I hope my children can step foot in a classroom for the first time since March. I hope to hug my friends back home in NYC that I haven't seen since March. I hope to safely get to leave the state of California and not feel that I am making the jobs of doctors and nurses and frontline workers more difficult. I realize how hard this platform can be sometimes, watching people post perfect snaps of their life or their vacations. Let me be the first tell you, my life is not perfect," she writes. "In fact this year was the hardest I can remember. But it also had its beauty. Never in my life would I have ever been afforded this kind of quality time with my kids and my husband. I will always find the joy in that (even though at times I too get frustrated) And yes, I would love to find myself in new places, exploring new surroundings, but I will continue to choose to be part of the solution and follow the guidelines. I will make the most of this time even though it's challenging. I will gladly give up this holiday season in exchange for a lifetime of them, for me, my loved ones, and everyone sacrificing. Thank you to everyone doing the same. Peace out 2020 (I won't miss you)."

Instagram
Jennifer Garner

A selfie to channel in the new year! The Alias star writes on Instagram, "Remember getting dressed up and going out with the ladies? It's coming, it's coming! Happy New Year!! ✨ #tbt"

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

"Listen 2020 has been a year. I know we all had goals in the beginning but just getting through this year was an accomplishment. One thing I am most proud of though is creating @frenshe. In a year where I hardly saw friends, creating a platform where I could connect with all of you, from home, on such a deeper more meaningful level has been such a gift. Thank you for letting me continue to be vulnerable and share my journey with you all. I love having a platform where we discuss health and wellness but most importantly mental health," the mom to be reflects. "I look forward to all things Frenshe in the new year and getting to know you guys even more! Be good to yourself."

Instagram
Olivia Culpo

"This was by far the strangest, scariest, and most challenging year for so many of us but I'm so grateful for another year of lessons learned. So many relationships and luxuries we experience on a day to day basis were put into perspective. So much heartache and loss witnessed around the world on a daily basis and I know I'll go through the rest of my life appreciating the little things a lot more. That in itself is a huge gift I can thank this year for!!" The model shares, "And for anyone out there who feels stuck trying to navigate the s--tstorm 2020 caused, I'm praying for you and hope you can hold out hope that better days are ahead. Here are a few of my favorite memories from 2020, some good, some bad. Cheers to living in health, happiness, and gratitude in 2021! I love you guys so much!"

Instagram
Leah Remini

"Me & Sissy @shannonfarrara got all dressed up for #newyearseve2020 #sweatsandheels," the actress captions her cheeky pic.

Instagram
Maren Morris

The country artist predicts the future, writing on Instagram, "we're not making it to midnight."

Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 101 actress shares, "Bout to blow some sh*t up in 2021 HAPPY NEW YEAR y'all be safe out there."

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

"2020 wasn't the worst year to be honest but it was the year of being tested to the core. I'm closing out the year with 100% more knowledge than I had in 2019 about myself and learning more and more." The former Girl Next Door shares, "I'm open and willing to do all the work it takes to better myself as a mom, friend, and business woman and I won't settle for anything less than what me and my kids deserve. Being more alone than ever, i want to truly apply everything I've learned through these years and push to next levels in 2021. Maybe love? We'll see but for now it's still just us while I try and figure out my next business moves during a pandemic. I wish you all a beautiful day and NY. Stay safe out there and be there for each other, that's how this world goes round. 2021 here we come!!"

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

On a lighter note, the High School Musical bids farewell to 2020 with a sultry pic captioned, "Happy New Years my lovessss. Here's to a bright year ahead."

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The actress writes on Instagram, "Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.."

Instagram
Vinny Guadagnino

No caption needed.

Instagram
James Van Der Beek

"We all have so many reasons to say 'F--k 2020' and give it nary a look in the rear view as we pedal to the metal into 2021...," the actor writes following his move to Texas. "But today, I'm finding myself grateful for the battle scars. For the master classes in patience, in handling grief, in manifestation and recognizing what's actually important. Cheers to a new year made brighter by gratitude for our newfound spiritual ninja skills - even if they came the hard way. #HappyNewYear #JoyousNewYear everybody."

Instagram
Naomi Watts

The actress captions her glowing selfie, "Ok 2020, I'd like to politely ask you to eff off now. You've made yourself known and I will more than remember you. In all seriousness...While I'm glad to see the back of you, I understand you'll hang around for a little while longer. But I do appreciate your lessons. So thank you for those. That is not nothing. Wishing you all a happier and healthier 2021." 

Instagram
Taylor Swift

T. Swift put it best: "bye 2020, it's been weird."

Johnny Dex (@johnnydex)
Devon Windsor

The model celebrates New Year's Eve at home with Tequila Don Julio and their curated cocktail kit to ring in 2021 in style. 

Neil Favila
Big Sean

The rapper celebrates New Year's Eve with Tequila Don Julio to show everyone what it means to live the "Don Life."

