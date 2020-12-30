Tom Hanks Reveals He's Now Bald and We're Not Sure How to Feel

Watch : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

Tom Hanks appears to have booked a stay at the heartbreak hotel after saying goodbye to his hair.

The 64-year-old actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and provided an update on the fact-based movie that he has been shooting in Australia. Let's just say that poor Tom will be delighted when the filming for this one is behind him.

"I am working on Baz Lurhmann's movie about Elvis Presley—Austin Butler is playing Elvis Presley," the two-time Oscar winner explained to host Graham Norton. "And here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker. Check out this horrible—can you see that? Look at that thing!"

After showing a quick glimpse of the follicle-free dome he is sporting to portray the man who discovered Elvis and became the legendary singer's manager, Tom self-effacingly quipped, "I just scared the children. I want to apologize for showing that."

The News of the World performer then joked that he had another real-life personality in mind who he would like to resemble.