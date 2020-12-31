Bridgerton, Umbrella Academy & More: Which Adaptations Did the Book Justice?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it, Netflix & Chill took on a whole new meaning in 2020. With more time at home, we looked to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more to keep us entertained during the most difficult times. Thankfully, 2020 brought us a plethora of binge-worthy shows, many of which were adapted from best-selling books.

From The Queen's Gambit and Little Fires Everywhere to Bridgerton and The Stand, we want to know which TV adaptations did the books justice?

While many of us went ahead and watched whichever show was trending on Twitter, let's not forget the books behind these hit TV shows. Plus, it's fun to compare which parts made it on the screen.

Keep scrolling to check out the books that inspired your favorite shows and cast your vote on which version is better!