Tayshia Adams Reveals The Bachelorette Scenes That Were "Hard" to Watch With Fiancé Zac Clark

Watch : Tayshia & Zac React to Watching "The Bachelorette"

It's been more than a week since fans watched Tayshia Adams give her final rose to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette. But what was it like for the couple to see their journey to find love play out on TV? The 30-year-old reality star opened up about the topic during the Dec. 29th episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

"As far as, like, Zac watching it back, it did get really hard at times," she admitted to Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "And I think it's just because, like, he obviously watched it because his family was so excited so he wanted to, like, watch it back with them. Just at times, I think, hearing my conversations with other guys or, like, hearing how I was feeling in the moment was difficult. It's not normal."

However, Tayshia said having an "open line of communication" helped the pair. "The one thing that we have that's very, very solid is our communication," she explained. "No matter if it's going to hurt one another or whatever it's going to be, like, we definitely just hit it head-on and deal with what we had to deal with. We definitely had some serious conversations quite a few times."

Tayshia also joked she got a few "jabs in" when watching Zac with Clare Crawley, who was the Bachelorette before Tayshia stepped in as the new lead and left the show after falling in love with one of her suitors Dale Moss.