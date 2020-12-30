Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Sends Message to Haters as She Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump

After Brittany Cartwright read negative comments online, the Vanderpump Rules' alum sent an empowering message to haters.

By Mona Thomas Dec 30, 2020 4:14 PMTags
PregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesVanderpump RulesJax Taylor
Watch: "Vanderpump Rules" Cast Reacts to Jax & Brittany's Exit

Brittany Cartwright is not letting body shamers push her into hiding.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to speak directly to the haters who have anything negative to say about her baby bump.

"I put this on my story but ya know what, I deserve to post this with pride," the reality star wrote. "I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down, but WHY!? I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life."

Brittany, who recently revealed she and Jax, 41, will be leaving the Bravos series, continued to write, "I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy. (Even though I'm 25 weeks and still sick everyday) lol I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness."

photos
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright: Romance Rewind

The 31-year-old soon-to-be mom also shared a positive note for mothers and expecting mothers.

"To all you other Mommy to be's and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don't let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!!" she wrote. "Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life! I am so honored I get to be a mom and have a beautiful son in just a few months. Keep smiling and sharing positive vibes, we need more of that in this world!"

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About "Sharing a Life" With Harry Styles

2

Hilaria Baldwin Once Again Addresses Her Heritage and Upbringing

3

Brittany Cartwright Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump in Response to Haters

Brittany and Jax announced they were expecting their first child together back in September on Instagram. Along the couple showing off the baby's sonograms, the caption read, "Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon." Jax shared the same photo and wrote, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Daily Pop returns Monday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About "Sharing a Life" With Harry Styles

2

Hilaria Baldwin Once Again Addresses Her Heritage and Upbringing

3

Brittany Cartwright Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump in Response to Haters

4

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober

5

Adam Levine Reveals If He Will Return to The Voice