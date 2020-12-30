Billie Eilish Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Mullet Haircut

Watch : Why Billie Eilish Lost 100K IG Followers in an Hour

Billie Eilish is an open book, especially when it comes to her hair journey.

While participating in Instagram Story's "post a photo of" challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the 10-time Grammy winner was asked by a fan to share a pic of "The most f--ked your hairs been." In response, the 19-year-old star obliged by spilling details on her locks.

In the video she posted, the "everything i wanted" singer can be seen pulling short strands of hair from the middle of her head. She captioned the post, "don't trust just anyone who says they're good with color my hair continued to all out in chunks for the next two months after this."

The breakage flashback also shed even more light onto Billie's highly discussed neon-green mullet. In the Story, she shared a side-profile pic with the top of her hair circled. The photo was captioned, "these pieces were just all the hair that got burnt off that had grown back. while everyone thought i got a mullet."