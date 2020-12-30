Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Tyrese Gibson Gushes Over Wife at BET Awards

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee Gibson are going their separate ways.

The Fast & Furious actor took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to announce the couple's split after about four years of marriage. "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the joint statement began. "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

Tyrese and Samantha, who tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2017, share a 2-year-old daughter named Soraya.

"We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other," the duo's statement continued. "Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else."