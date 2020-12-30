Adam Levine Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton and Reveals If He Will Return to The Voice

Adam Levine is not planning on turning his chair around ever again. The Maroon 5 front man revealed this week that he is not interested in returning to The Voice as a coach.
Per Us Weekly, Levine hinted on his Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 28, that he would pass if offered the gig again. When one fan asked, "Come back to ‘The Voice'?" he responded, "No thank you?"
It even appears that the singer doesn't care to keep in touch with his fellow judges either. One user asked if he missed Blake Shelton and Levine joked, "Blake who?" And when asked to name his "favorite" of Shelton's albums, he feigned ignorance and teased, "Who is this Blake you speak of?"
The "Girls Like You" singer departed the NBC musical competition show in 2017. Levine was said to have made the decision to leave the show on his own, after 16 seasons. He later admitted The Voice is what truly made him a household name.
At the time, Shelton said he was "having a hard time wrapping my head around" the fact that his longtime buddy wouldn't be by his side on the show. He tweeted out, "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."
Before his exit, Levine welcomed two daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 2. And the 41-year-old dad, who married his "baby" Behati Prinsloo in 2014, might be growing his family sooner than you might think. Prinsloo revealed in 2019 that Levine originally wanted five kids total. As for the Victoria's Secret model, "I thought I wanted five, but now I think three or four will be good."
But in spite of Maroon 5's three Grammy wins, Levine said he is super shy about performing in front of his daughters. He explained in 2019 why he doesn't have the "courage" to sing for his girls anymore, after one at-home concert gone wrong.
As he told Ellen DeGeneres, "I was, like, auditioning for my daughter, which is ridiculous. And finally, she just looked at me and touched the guitar and she was like, 'Put that down.' I was like, 'Put that down? Cool. Sweet.'"
However, he's not the only one expanding his family as of late.
As fate would have it, Levine was replaced on The Voice by pop star Gwen Stefani, who later fell in love with Shelton. After fans watched their romance unfold onscreen, they were delighted that the pair got engaged in October and even got an up-close look at her giant ring.
Stefani recently let slip that she almost ruined Shelton's proposal by trying to get out of her planned trip to see him in Oklahoma. The "Hollaback Girl" singer told The Voice's Kelly Clarkson, "In fact, I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family."
She recalled, "I'm like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip'... Meanwhile, I guess Blake had had this ring like ready to go for a couple weeks... Nobody knew... My dad knew because on my birthday he showed my dad and said he was gonna do it."
On the latest season of The Voice, Stefani bested her fiancé when Carter Rubin won the top prize. She appeared on her Instagram Story after the episode to gloat about the win, declaring, "I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice, okay? Just so you know." When the mom of three turned her camera to Shelton, the country star jokingly replied, "This show is rigged."
Despite their adorable banter on camera, Stefani has opened up about the private side to him that fans don't see at home. On Dec. 14, she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she's never met someone so interesting.
"He's my best friend," the 51-year-old artist gushed. "We tell each other everything. I don't want to do anything without him. He's my homie. And he's just a very generous, generous guy. He's full of love and generosity. And like you said, he's a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe, you could lean on him and trust him. And I could just keep going."
Catch up on The Voice on NBC.com.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)