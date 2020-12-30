The Best of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Score Major Savings on Activewear & Loungewear!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is on!
Now through Jan. 3, score major deals on apparel, shoes, accessories and more during the retailer's annual sale. And if you're not sure where to start, we suggest stocking up on activewear and loungewear so you can be comfortable and cute while spending more time at home!
From Free People leggings and Nike jackets to cozy pajamas and hoodies, Nordstrom will help you get a head start on your New Year's resolutions to stay active and cozy all year long.
See below for our 9 favorite activewear and loungewear finds from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
Free People Lose Your Marbles Leggings
These colorful leggings will inspire you to get your sweat on! With a high waistband, you won't have to worry about getting your pants to stay in place on your run.
Spiritual Gangster Grateful Savasana Sweatshirt
Start your day off with gratitude! This fun sweatshirt is great for post-workouts or socially distanced yoga classes.
Free People Movement Henry Tank Top
Whether you're lounging around the house or hiking, the Henry tank will allow you to stay comfortable and stylish.
Nike Women's Fleece Training Top
Perfect for outdoor runs during the chilly months! This Nike top is also a great layering piece for bundling up.
Nike Sportswear Woven Jacket
Embody your inner Sporty Spice and tackle your workouts and the elements with this stylish jacket.
Splendid Gathered Back Hoodie Pajama Top
With a slouchy, oversized fit, you're never going to want to take this top off. And we love how the gathered back allows for extra stretch!
Vintage Havana Burnout Fleece Shorts
$17 for a soft pair of pajama shorts? Count us in! This style also comes in 4 different colors.
BP. Thermal Smocked Hoodie
You can never have enough hoodies! This one will go with almost every outfit, too.
Flora Nikrooz Charlie Lounge Pajamas
A chic pair of ultra-soft pajamas are a must for stay at home life! Also, the lace detailing is so cute.
For more savings, check out The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale!