Anthony Hopkins Recalls Nearly “Drinking Myself to Death” as He Celebrates 45 Years of Sobriety

Anthony Hopkins was "heading for disaster" before he got sober in 1975.

Nearly half a century later, the silver screen legend celebrated 45 years of sobriety on Tuesday, Dec. 29, with an inspiring message of hope. As 2020 comes to a close, he explained why he has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Hopkins shared a video on Instagram today and opened by acknowledging everyone's pain this year. The 82-year-old star said, "New Year's is coming. It's been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wakeup call."

He admitted, "I was heading for disaster. I was drinking myself to death."

Though The Silence of the Lambs actor describes himself as "not preachy," he opened up about the reason why he quit drinking all those years ago.

"I got a message," he said. "A little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?' I said, ‘I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing."