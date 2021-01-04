I Swear By These Affordable Face Masks to Cover My Double Chin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gained weight over the holidays or just from sheltering at home in general? Then have I got the face mask for you.

Even at my thinnest I have double chin issues (thanks genetics!), but I've def gained weight in the past 10 months, and smaller face masks only highlighted this issue. Then I found my face mask holy grail: Old Navy's face masks.

If you haven't tried Old Navy's face masks, you're gonna want to. They come in a bajillion styles (tie-dye, buffalo check, dots, solids, florals, seasonal themes, you name it), are totally breathable and yes, you get 5 of them for only $12.50—or 10 for $25.

Not only do they cover my full(er) face and double chin, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day and while exercising.