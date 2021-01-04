I Swear By These Affordable Face Masks to Cover My Double Chin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gained weight over the holidays or just from sheltering at home in general? Then have I got the face mask for you.
Even at my thinnest I have double chin issues (thanks genetics!), but I've def gained weight in the past 10 months, and smaller face masks only highlighted this issue. Then I found my face mask holy grail: Old Navy's face masks.
If you haven't tried Old Navy's face masks, you're gonna want to. They come in a bajillion styles (tie-dye, buffalo check, dots, solids, florals, seasonal themes, you name it), are totally breathable and yes, you get 5 of them for only $12.50—or 10 for $25.
Not only do they cover my full(er) face and double chin, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day and while exercising.
Old Navy Adult Face Masks 5-Pack (Adjustable Straps)
Old Navy's face masks are are made of 3-ply, woven, 100% cotton poplin and are designed per CDC recommendations on non-medical-grade masks.
Old Navy Adult Face Masks 5-Pack (Standard Straps)
If standard straps are more your speed, Old Navy's face masks have got you covered. We love this pack's variety of solids and prints.
You don't just have to take my word for it. Here's just sampling of the more than 12,000 (!) five star reviews shoppers have given Old Navy's masks.
"I love these masks! I feel extra safe because of the 3 layers of cotton. The tri fold allows my mouth to move naturally without the mask sliding off my face. AND they feel great on my face! They don't tug at my ears. Totally recommend," shares one satisfied shopper.
Another review raves, "These face masks are very comfortable and fit very well. They completely cover my nose and mouth. I wear them all day in the office and outdoors when exercising, and I experience no breathing issues. I love the different patterns too!"
And this shopper sums it up: "These days, you can never have too many masks. Love that ON has given me an affordable way to have my mask match my outfits. They are very comfortable and I get so many compliments."
So keep your chin up and shop Old Navy's face masks!
