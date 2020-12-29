Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober

During a recent Instagram conversation, Chrissy Teigen shared where things stands with her relationship with alcohol. Keep scrolling to see her inspirational words.

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her positive vibes with her followers.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the cookbook author—who is currently on vacation with her family in St. Barts—took to her Instagram to share a cute video of her dancing in a tie-dye one piece.

A fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" to which the former model replied, "4 weeks sober" along with heart emojis and prayer hands emojis. Fans congratulated her strength and also sympathized with her.

"I just got sober as well!!" wrote a fan. "Beautiful!!! I love this!!!" Another added, "amazing! 15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time."

The mother of two has spoken candidly about her struggles with alcohol in the past. During a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, Chrissy shared that at the time she was, "point blank, just drinking too much."

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," confessed the Lip-Sync Battle co-host. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

She continued, "And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

Chrissy, who suffered a pregnancy loss with her husband John Legend in October, recalled the difficult time period, explaining, "Nobody really brought it up to me. They just assumed that it was okay because I always felt okay the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right."

Daily Pop returns Monday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m., only on E!

