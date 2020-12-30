Cleopatra in Space Season 3 Officially Has a Premiere Date: Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Brand new episodes of Cleopatra in Space are landing on Peacock in early 2021.

E! can exclusively reveal that season three of the animated favorite—based on Mike Maihack's award-winning graphic novel series about Cleopatra's teenage years—is set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The show will continue to follow Cleo, who, after being transported 30,000 years into the future to an Egyptian-themed planet, is attempting to prepare for her role and mission as the prophesied savior of the world. How? By training at an elite academy, all while tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.

And on the new season, there are a lot of lows. Cleo's life is turned upside down when the entire school finds out she's the savior, and the situation gets even more complicated when her best friends Brian and Akila start dating. Will the group stay focused enough to find the Uta and take on the evil Octavian?