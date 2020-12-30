Cleopatra in Space Season 3 Officially Has a Premiere Date: Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brand new episodes of Cleopatra in Space are landing on Peacock in early 2021.
E! can exclusively reveal that season three of the animated favorite—based on Mike Maihack's award-winning graphic novel series about Cleopatra's teenage years—is set to premiere on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The show will continue to follow Cleo, who, after being transported 30,000 years into the future to an Egyptian-themed planet, is attempting to prepare for her role and mission as the prophesied savior of the world. How? By training at an elite academy, all while tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.
And on the new season, there are a lot of lows. Cleo's life is turned upside down when the entire school finds out she's the savior, and the situation gets even more complicated when her best friends Brian and Akila start dating. Will the group stay focused enough to find the Uta and take on the evil Octavian?
You'll just have to wait and see! Luckily, in the meantime, E! has a sneak peek of what's to come. In it, Cleo's been snatched by Gurbo Gorbage, who may or may not hand her over to Octavian.
In a moment where Cleo's fate feels particularly bleak, she reflects on what she's leaving behind. "I'm gonna miss my friends," the teenager says. "They've always supported me in good times, bad times and weird times—especially the weird times. They never treated me like I was famous or different and they'd tell me the truth even when I didn't want to hear it. And I finally appreciate that."
Of course, Gurbo Gorbage doesn't care about any of this. But right before the villain is about to act, Cleo's friends—and plenty of back-up—bust in to save her.
If you didn't recognize any of the characters' voices during the sneak peek, you're sure to while watching the show. The voice cast includes Lilimar Hernandez (Knight Squad), Katie Crown (Storks), Jorge Diaz (Fast & Furious Spy Racers), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Covert Affairs), Sumalee Montano (This Is Us), Jonathan Kite (Two Broke Girls), Kari Wahlgren (Spirit Riding Free), Rhys Darby (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Brian Posehn (The Big Bang Theory).
Season three of Cleopatra in Space premieres Thursday, Jan. 14, on Peacock.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the streaming platform's original programming!
See what else Peacock has to offer here.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)