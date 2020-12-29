See Billie Eilish's Reaction After Losing 100,000 Followers Over Photo of Boobs

Watch : Billie Eilish Claps Back at Her Hair Critics

Billie Eilish doesn't care about anyone's opinions.

The "bad guy" singer participated in the "post a picture" challenge on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 28 and caused quite a buzz. When a fan requested the 10-time Grammy winner share a photo of "a drawing you're really proud of," she shared a page from her notebook that featured sets of women's breasts and what resembled snake-like figures.

In the caption, the 19-year-old wrote, "these probably lol i love boobs." And while Billie herself found the post hilarious, thousands of her followers did not. In fact, less than an hour later a diligent Twitter user noticed that the star actually lost about 100,000 followers—from 73 million to 72.9 million—following the Instagram Story.

Billie caught wind of the drop in followers via the Twitter user's Instagram account and had a few words to share. She posted the side-by-side comparison pic to her Instagram Story and captioned it, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh" along with a couple of skull head emojis.