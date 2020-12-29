Ireland Baldwin Addresses Backlash for Defending Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin is reflecting on the recent headlines surrounding her family.
Over the weekend, Hilaria Baldwin came under fire after she was accused of faking her Spanish accent.
Both Ireland and her dad Alec Baldwin, 62, defended the mother of five and Hilaria herself addressed the allegations head on in an Instagram video saying she grew up in a bilingual household and spent time in Spain. Ultimately, the Internet continues to talk about it so much so that Ireland decided to speak out again through Instagram.
"Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion," she wrote on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "I've spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent's divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public."
"That's the thing I can say that most of you don't understand…what it's like to have your family's private affairs aired out and analyzed by millions of strangers," she continued. "Now the purpose of this isn't to ask for any kind of sympathy."
Instead, the 25-year-old model wanted to express her love for Hilaria, 36, while also asking followers to have thoughtful conversations.
"I think she's a strong, kind and a caring human being," Ireland explained. "Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions."
She continued, "I don't see the significance in bullying anyone. Yes, it's important to educate. And YES it's beyond ok to express frustration and confusion and anger…but I think sending threatening messages isn't really going to get any kind of message across either."
For those hoping to hear from Hilaria directly, the Mom Brain podcast co-host previously tried to set the record straight about her background.
"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture," she wrote on Dec. 27. "This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking…I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."