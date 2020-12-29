Hear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Speak for the First Time in Podcast Debut

Watch : See Meghan Markle Read to Archie in Adorable New Video

Archie Harrison is talking!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son made a surprise cameo during the holiday episode of their new Archewell Audio podcast, which dropped on Spotify Tuesday, Dec. 29. Just after the 30-minute mark, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be heard talking to their 18-month-old son, encouraging him to speak into the microphone.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan asked her baby boy, to which he sweetly replied, "Fun?"

Harry and Meghan then had Archie repeat after them as they wished listeners a Happy New Year. At the end of the adorable clip, the family can be heard sharing a laugh together.

Just before Archie stole the show, Meghan and Harry shared a personal moment with podcast listeners when they looked back on their 2018 royal wedding at St. George's Chapel. After congratulating podcast guest George The Poet on his recent engagement to fiancée Sandra Diana Makumbi, Meghan told them, "I will say, no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins." Prince Harry agreed, adding, "Love always wins."