Alec Baldwin Tells Critic to "Go F--k Yourself" Amid Hilaria Baldwin Controversy

Alec Baldwin is firing back at critics amid accusations about his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The 30 Rock actor, who recently defended the author over claims she's faking her Spanish accent, returned to social media to stand up for her once again. On Monday, Dec. 28, Alec posted a Mark Twain quote on Instagram which states, "A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes."

The controversy involving Hilaria was sparked by a recent Twitter thread that went viral, in which it was also alleged she went by the name Hillary while growing up in Massachusetts. In the comments of Alec's post, many social media users decided to weigh on in the claims about Hilaria. "Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life," one Instagram user wrote. "I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!"

After reading this accusation, Alec replied to the comment, writing, "Go f--k yourself."