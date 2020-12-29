YouTuber Grace Victory Is Fighting Coronavirus in the ICU One Day After Giving Birth

Watch : See Empty LAX Airport Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The family of YouTube personality Grace Victory is updating her fans on her ongoing battle with the coronavirus.

According to the message posted to the British vlogger's Instagram on Monday, Dec. 28, Grace tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her worsening condition led doctors to induce labor on Dec. 24, even though she wasn't due to give birth until February 2021.

"As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he's incredible," the post stated. "We Love him so much. Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on. Which meant they had [to] deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy."

The 30-year-old YouTuber entered the ICU the day after giving birth and is currently in a medically induced coma.