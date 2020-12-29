Find Out The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 5 Taglines & How to Watch the Premiere Early

Real Housewives fans, rejoice!
Bravo just released the season five taglines for The Real Housewives of Dallas ahead of the Jan. 5 premiere, and while the ladies' signature Southern wit is certainly enough to make you want to grab some cowboy boots or a 10-gallon hat, E! has even more exciting news. As it turns out, you won't have to wait until 2021 for a brand new episode.
That's right! The full season premiere episode of RHOD will air this Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo. Can't make the special sneak peek? Not to worry, the episode is still set for Jan. 5.
In the meantime, allow yourself to get reacquainted with your favorite Texan housewives and newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon—an anesthesiologist joining the franchise following LeeAnne Locken's departure—who seems like she'll fit right in based on her tagline: "I can save your life, but not your reputation."
Honestly, what better time for a doctor to join the cast than during a pandemic? As Stephanie Hollman put it in the season five sneak peek, "I gotta say, it's been really nice having a doctor around."
As for the RHOD O.G.'s tagline, she makes sure to get straight to the point: "I don't need your approval, I need you to get out of my way."
D'Andra Simmons is another returning cast member. Her tagline? "Dallas girls are sugar and spice, but I'm still working on nice," she says, seemingly taking a nod from her costar Brandi Redmond's season four motto, which referenced her red hair: "When you mess with a ginger, expect some spice."
But this year, it seems like Brandi is attempting a new approach: "Take it from me, a sinner is just a saint who keeps on trying."
The two will be joined by Kameron Westcott, who made her RHOD debut during the show's second season. "I love to be pampered, but I'm nobody's pet," the notorious dog lover says in the show's intro.
Last but certainly not least, there's Kary Brittingham with what's sure to be a fan-favorite tagline: "If you take a shot at me, it better be tequila."
Watch all of the ladies deliver their dramatic lines in the above clip!
The season five premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas airs this Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. and the new season will officially debut on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo.
Scroll down to check out all the season five cast photos!
Catch up with past seasons of RHOD on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)