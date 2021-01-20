Scented Face Masks Are the 2021 Trend We Never Saw Coming

The Latest

Everything That Happened During the 2021 Inauguration
Smelly face masks are so 2020.

There's nothing worse than reusing a disposable face mask only to have it smell like your last meal. And same goes with cloth masks between washes. These are 2020 problems if we've ever heard of 'em. But it's 2021 now, and there's a surprising trend that makes the mask-wearing experience slightly more enjoyable: scented face masks. Or at least scented face mask filters or sprays.

They're rare to come by, but we suggest checking out the below for an aromatherapeutic experience.

10 Scented Face Masks in Fresh Mint Blend

This set of 10 masks comes in a range of scents, from fresh mint to cotton candy.

$10
Walmart

Scented Face Mask Pack of 10

This pack of 10 masks comes in either apple or strawberry scents.

$25
Amazon

Scented Mask Stickers

These stickers go right on your mask for a refreshing scent. Pick from spearmint, lavender, yuzu and more.

$8
Amazon

Face Mask Refreshing Spray

Spray this essential oil mist on your mask for the scent of tea tree and lavender.

$13
Uncommon Goods

Up next, celebrate Kamala Harris' inauguration with the necklace Miley Cyrus, Cardi B and more stars love.

—Originally published on Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. PT.

