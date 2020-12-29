Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Chelsea Houska Reflect on Her Teen Mom Journey in Final Episode

In an exclusive clip, Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska opened up about her decision to leave the franchise. Watch the emotional clip before the season finale.

Chelsea Houska is ready to say goodbye.

Not only does the Tuesday, Dec. 29 episode of Teen Mom 2 mark the show's season finale. It also serves as the final episode for Chelsea and her family before the special reunion show.

In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by E! News, the MTV reality star opened up about her decision to leave the franchise and focus on her family.

"Something's been weighing on me the last few months and I'm finally ready to talk about it on camera," she shared before sitting down with husband Cole DeBoer. "I've really been thinking about it lately and I just feel like I'm questioning if my time on the show Teen Mom is coming to an end. Thinking about it, it's definitely not an easy decision. I've been doing this since I was 17."

Viewers later began to watch scenes from Chelsea's time on 16 and Pregnant where she gave birth to her first child with then-boyfriend Adam Lind. Her daughter Aubree is now 10 years old.

"I just feel like I have a lot to think about," Chelsea reflected. "I'm probably not going to say anything to the kids until I make an actual decision."

Back in October, E! News learned that the 29-year-old co-founder of Aubree Says was leaving the show after 10 seasons. Chelsea would later break her silence on the decision in a personal Instagram post.

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she wrote on Nov. 10. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."

Fans first met Chelsea on 16 and Pregnant back in 2010. At the time, she was a popular high school softball player who went into labor on the first day of her senior year. She later appeared in 10 seasons of Teen Mom 2, eventually marrying Cole and expanding her family.

"I love being around them," Chelsea previously shared with E! News back in September 2020. "I just enjoy having the family, living in the country and being able to go outside and have space. I'm definitely taking more moments to just really soak it in and be appreciative of family and everything we have."  

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on MTV. And mark your calendars for the return of Teen Mom OG on Jan. 26.

