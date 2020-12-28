Big Brother's Cody Nickson Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now this is what we call some New Year's inspiration.

As many Americans prepare to kick off 2021 with new goals and resolutions, one Big Brother and The Amazing Race star is showing us what can be done when you focus on your health and wellness.

In a new Instagram posted on Monday, Dec. 28, Cody Nickson revealed his incredible body transformation.

"I hate posting pictures of myself, this post won't be up long," he shared. "If you look at my feed, you actually won't see a single post with just me in it. This is intentional. I don't feel it necessary to say ‘look at this picture of me'... seems like there is too much of that going on in the world."