Dolores Catania Says to Expect "Visceral, Emotional Fights" on RHONJ Season 11

Dolores Catania is ringing in the new year with a bang.

Yes, we're all eager to leave 2020 behind, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has an extra special reason for wanting to celebrate the year's end: a milestone birthday!

She turns 50 today, Dec. 28, and E! News made sure to get the exclusive scoop on her post-pandemic party plans, in addition to the upcoming 11th season of RHONJ and much more.

"I have a lot of groups of different friends," Dolores explained, differentiating her Real Housewives castmates from her kindergarten besties; both cliques she intends to invite to a big party "as soon as things open up," even though the idea of celebrating herself on that level makes her nervous. "When I thought the other night when I was going out to eat that my friends might be having more than just the two people...I wanted to pull my hair out. I was pacing my house. I was like, 'Please don't let this be for me, bigger than I think it is.'"

The pre-birthday dinner's guest list did indeed end up being limited to Dolores and her two friends, but it was her mini freak-out beforehand that helped her realize it's time to get out of her "comfort zone."