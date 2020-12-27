Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Stormi When She Was a Newborn

Watch : Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Stormi Webster Pics

Kylie Jenner hopped on a new Instagram Story trend, and showed off a rare photo of her daughter Stormi Webster in the process.

On Dec. 27, the makeup mogul asked fans to request photos from her camera roll that they wanted to see. Followers asked to see things like Kylie's coolest pair of shoes, her favorite picture with mom Kris Jenner and a photo of herself with her childhood best friend. However, perhaps the most adorable moment came when a follower requested that the reality star to post an "unseen pic of baby Stormi."

Naturally, the 23 year old obliged, and showed off a sweet photo of newborn Stormi wrapped in a white blanket. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member captioned the picture, "1 week old."

Time really does fly: Stormi, who Kylie shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, is now 2-years-old, soon to be 3, in fact!

Earlier this week, Kylie shared that she couldn't believe how fast time was flying for her little one.