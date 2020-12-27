Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum Comes to Ashley Hebert's Defense After Fan Says She "Broke His Heart"

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert are proving to be friendly exes.

Two months after announcing their split following eight years of marriage, the Bachelor Nation stars appear to be on good terms. On Saturday, Dec. 26 J.P. came to Ashley's defense on Instagram after a fan criticized her for their breakup.

The Bachelorette alum originally posted a photo of his kids, Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, who he shares with the reality TV personality.

"Goofballs are back," the proud dad captioned his post, alongside an adorable snapshot of his little ones. Shortly after, Ashley replied, "Enjoy them!!"

However, one of J.P.'s followers didn't appreciate the 35-year-old star's response. "Why are u talking to him," the user shared, "you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn."

But it didn't take long for J.P. to catch wind of the negative comment. He fired back, "lay off!"