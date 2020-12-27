Wonder Woman 3 Announced Amid Mixed Reviews for 2nd Film

Watch : "Wonder Woman 1984" Virtual Premiere

You don't have to wonder anymore: Diana Prince will return to the big screen.

On Dec. 27, it was announced that star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins would return for Wonder Woman 3, just two days after the second installment in the franchise, Wonder Woman 1984, was released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

In a statement, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movie theaters that would have shown Wonder Woman 1984—the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 origin story of the iconic character—are closed. However, according to Variety, the film still managed to rake in an impressive $16.7 million from 2,100 North American theaters, which is the best opening weekend since the beginning of the pandemic.