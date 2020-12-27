Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Steals the Show in Adorable Christmas Video

Watch : See Kylie Jenner's Christmas Winter Wonderland Decor

Kylie Jenner is sharing her ode to the joy of Stormi Webster's third Christmas as she passes down precious family traditions to her daughter.

On Friday, Christmas Day—a day after the 23-year-old makeup mogul and her little girl celebrated Christmas Eve with her family, Kylie posted on her YouTube page a video tour of her and the 2 year old's home, highlighting their 2020 holiday decor. Among the items are family heirlooms. In the footage, Stormi steals the show, wishing viewers a "Merry Christmas," singing and showcasing her adorable smile as she admires the lavish decor.

"So my mom keeps everything," Kylie says in the video about mother Kris Jenner. "There are the elves that I've had since I was born. I want Stormi to grow up with everything I grew up with. Also this little sign I had when I was born."

She then displays one of her and Stormi's Christmas trees, adorned with Christopher Radko ornaments of Santa Clauses, reindeer and other holiday staples, some of which she bought second-hand. In the video, one of the decorations, a white robot, catches Stormi's attention. She then adorably imitates a robot voice, saying, "I'm a robot."

Kylie and Stormi later share a tight hug. She told her daughter, "I love you," to which the child responds, "Love you too."