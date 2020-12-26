Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spend Christmas Eve Together in Barbados

It's beginning to look a lot like romance...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent Christmas Eve in her home country on Barbados, following months of dating rumors and random joint sightings. The 32-year-old "Umbrella" singer and 32-year-old rapper were photographed that day walking and holding hands on a pier on the way to a Catamaran sunset cruise with friends. Both dressed in black and wore masks.
Rihanna and Rocky flew to the Caribbean nation separately days earlier. The singer was born and raised in Barbados and her family still lives there. She also maintains a luxury beachfront home on the island.
Neither Rihanna nor Rocky have commented on the status of their relationship. The two have been friends for years and have also worked together.
They collaborated on her 2012 song "Cockiness (Love It)" in 2012. A year later, they toured together and Rihanna also served as A$AP's muse in his "Fashion Killa" music video. This past July, the rapper appeared in the singer's Fenty Skin ad campaign.
Fresh speculation about a possible romance was fueled last December when they walked the red carpet together at The Fashion Awards in London. This past January, Rihanna and Rocky were also spotted laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.
At the same time, E! News learned that Rihanna and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel had split after more than two years together.
In February, Rihanna and Rocky were spotted at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. In late November, they hung out together with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York City. Just days later, the two were seen stepping out for a stroll in the city.