Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wear Matching Outfits to Celebrate Their First Christmas as Parents

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas showed off their matching outfits in a sweet Christmas selfie. See their festive photo below!

By Alyssa Morin Dec 26, 2020 9:18 PM
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' holidays were unlike any other!

The power couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, celebrated their first Christmas as parents since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. Making this time of year extra special, the pair twinned in festive outfits. 

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Jonas Brothers member posted a sweet selfie that showed him and Sophie cuddling in front of their decorative tree. In the snapshot, the two looked effortlessly chic in their matching black sweaters and hot pink paper crowns.

But since the duo has been notoriously private about their little one, she was missing from their image. However, it's clear the couple has been enjoying the holidays and making incredible memories together.

Earlier this month, the Game of Thrones alum and her musician husband took a trip to Mammoth Lakes, Calif, just miles away from their Los Angeles estate, where they were spotted wearing matching masks and ski suits.

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

At the time, a source told E! News about their getaway, saying, "They seem very happy and are spending a lot of time in the house they are staying in. They went skiing and went to the local store to pick up some supplies."

Just last week, Sophie showed off her cheeky gift from the 31-year-old singer. The present? A Miley Cyrus-themed gift. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," the 24-year-old actress shared, alongside a selfie of herself wearing a graphic tee with "Hannah Montana" emblazoned on the front.

Of course, the happy couple aren't the only ones to celebrate the holidays with a bang. Below, see how your fave stars spent Christmas, Hanukkah and more.

Instagram
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

The couple that matches together, stays together.

Instagram
Celine Dion

The singer and her three kids wear matching holiday pajamas.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

The actress' three kids cuddle up for a pic.

Instagram
Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars alum celebrates the holiday with her family.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia twins with a friend

Instagram
Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless star shared this photo of her son Bear.

Instagram
Christie Brinkley

The supermodel appears with her family.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

The reality star decorates gingerbread men cookies with her daughter.

Instagram
Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appears with her four daughters, Gia, MilaniaGabriella and Audriana.

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

The model appears with her NFL star husband.

Instagram
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

The couple appears with their kids.

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

The reality star's kids admire the Christmas tree.

Instagram
America Ferrera

The actress twins with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star gets into the holiday spirit before hosting her family at her home on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Eva Longoria

The actress twins with her son, Santiago "Santi" Enrique Bastón.

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress showcases a glam look.

Instagram
Freida Pinto

The actress gets cozy with partner Cory Tran.

Instagram
Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine and X-Men star cuddles up with a furry friend by the Christmas tree.

Instagram
Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry's wife strikes a pose.

Instagram
Chris Hemsworth

The Thor and Avengers actor appears with wife Elsa Pataky and one of their three children.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears with her four kids and niece.

Instagram
Dwayne Johnson

The Rock watches The Lion King reboot with his youngest daughter, Tiana, 2.

Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The married couple take a walk on the beach.

Instagram
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

The couple appears with their sons BrooklynRomeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The actress appears with husband Jim Toth and kids Ava PhillippeDeacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Instagram
Nicki Minaj

The rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty pose for a festive photo.

Instagram
Joey King & Steven Piet

The Kissing Booth star shares candids from the holidays. "Chr!stmas," she writes.

Instagram
Taraji P. Henson

"Look at my little ice monster y'all," the Empire star quips. "I hope everyone is having a safe and healthy holiday, and try to stay positive guys, it's really all we can do...Merry Christmas."

Instagram
Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

Play on words! "First Kuzmas," the supermodel cheekily posts on Instagram.

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

"Cheers to the next few days till we get to the new year," the actress raves.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

