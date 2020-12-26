Demi Lovato Highlights Her Stretch Marks With Glitter to Celebrate Body Positivity

Watch : Demi Lovato's Best 2020 E! PCAs Hosting Moments

If you're Demi Lovato, you don't hide your stretch marks, you let them shine. Or rather, sparkle.

The 28-year-old pop star, a longtime advocate of body positivity and acceptance, who battled bulimia for years and sought treatment for it, shared photos of her stretch marks highlighted with gold glitter on Instagram over the Christmas holiday.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real," she wrote. "That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there,' 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

She continued, "I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like.' In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."