Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Baby With Husband Carlos

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have a lot to look forward to in 2021, especially now that they'll be expanding their family. See the cute way they shared their baby news.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 26, 2020 6:23 PMTags
Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are ending 2020 on a high note!

On Christmas Day, the duo shared a major announcement on Instagram: their family is about to get bigger.

The longtime couple is expecting their third child together, which they adorably revealed in a holiday-themed music video by Carlos and his Big Time Rush bandmatesKendall Schmidt, James Maslow and Logan Henderson.

The four-minute clip featured the song "Beautiful Christmas" and showed footage from all of the group members' holiday celebrations. When it came time to spotlight Alexa and Carlos, the Spy Kids actress lifted up her shirt to reveal a sweet message written on her stomach: "Baby #3 2021."

In the clip, Carlos looked over the moon and was smiling from ear-to-ear.

Sharing his excitement even more, the singer gushed over the family update in a separate Instagram post. "MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us," he wrote. "We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can't wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!!"

The couple's announcement comes a year and a half after they welcomed their son Kingston James, who is now 18 months old. Alexa and Carlos are also proud parents to their 4-year-old son Ocean King.

Back in February, the two opened up to E! News about the secret to their successful marriage in an interview with Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.

"We communicate. I know that seems so corny, but...," Carlos put it simply, with Alexa agreeing, "Communication is super key."

"We disconnect from all the work stuff," Alexa added. "When we're working, we're full-on working. But when we're home... It's just us. It's our family. We focus on each other and we take time with each other."

The duo, who's been married since 2014, also explained that while their line of work can be demanding, they make sure to block out time for their little ones. Plus, they said they find ways to include them in their projects.

"I think the hardest thing in this industry is families get separated all the time because of work," the Nashville actress shared. "We really try to keep each other just together as a unit."

