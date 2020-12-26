Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Nikki Bella and Baby Son Matteo Are Twinning in Matching Star Wars Christmas Pajamas

Twinning! Total Bellas star Nikki Bella is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom and wore matching Star Wars-themed Christmas pajamas with her son, Matteo.

Watch: Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

The Force is strong with these two! Nikki Bella is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom and is twinning with her little man.

On Friday, Christmas Day, the 37-year-old Total Bellas star posted on her Instagram page a video showing her holding 4-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev, her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child. Nikki, 37, and the child are wearing matching Star Wars-themed Christmas pajamas.

"Good morning everyone. Say 'Merry Christmas,' Matteo. Did you match Mommy?" Nikki said. "We're in our Star Wars—for Daddy—Christmas pajamas. I feel bad, matching ones for Daddy were sold out, so Daddy's in another one. Say Merry Christmas! Yay! Happy birthday, Jesus!"

Artem, 38, later posted on his own Instagram page a selfie showing himself dressed in a light Star Wars top and cuddling with Nikki and Matteo. He wrote, "Merry Christmas from our little family to yours."

On Halloween, Nikki shared a photo of baby Matteo dressed as Grogu, aka The Child, aka "Baby Yoda," from Disney+'s Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian.

Nikki's twin sister and Total Bellas co-star Brie Bella, who welcomed her second child Buddy Danielson a day after Nikki, also posted a sweet family pic on Christmas Day.

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

In the pic, her husband Daniel Bryan holds and kisses the child in front a Christmas tree and a pile of gifts while the couple's eldest daughter Birdie Danielson, 3, sits on the floor hugging her dad's legs. All three are dressed in red plaid and black outfits.

Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

See photos of Bella twins' family Christmas photos and other adorable pics of their sons below:

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Matteo's First Christmas

Artem Chigvintsev shared this photo of him and Nikki Bella with their baby boy on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie Bella posted this photo of husband Daniel Bryan and kids Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram / Daniel Bryan
Baby Talk

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan shared this adorable photo of the boys a week before Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Bonding Boys

Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson get some quality time together in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Casual Cuties

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev kept it casual while watching the boys.

Instagram
Family Fun

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son was all smiles while being held by aunt Nikki.

Instagram
Funny Face

We're loving little Buddy's face in this photo.

Instagram
Surprise!

Artem feigned surprise for a bit with baby Buddy.

Instagram
Baby's First Christmas Card

Nikki Bella's holds son Matteo Chigvintsev as they post for his first Christmas card.

Instagram
Brie's Boys

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan holds their son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Tummy Time

Brie Bella's baby boy Buddy Danielson shows off remarkably good neck muscle control for his age (3 months).

Instagram
Nikki and Matteo Time

Mama is hilarious!

Instagram
Touchdown!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson gets his football on.

Instagram
Hanging Out

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev hangs out in his bouncer. 

Instagram
Siblings Bond

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson holds her brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Little Man

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev strikes a pose.

Instagram
Listen Mom, Activity Mats Are Hard

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson practices his grabbing and rolling skills.

Instagram
Sitting Nicely

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev sits up.

Instagram
Whatever!

At age 3, it is understandable that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson would find Mega Bloks far more interesting than her baby brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Patriotic Duty

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev encourages citizens to fulfill their civic duty.

Instagram
Birdie Is a Mood

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson holds her baby brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Three's Company

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev play with their son Matteo Chigvintsev.

Instagram
Buddy Is a Mood

Buddy Danielson appears with mom Brie Bella.

Instagram
Twinning

Nikki Bella twins with her little man Matteo Chigvintsev.

Instagram
Daddy and Me

Daniel Bryan's son poses with his and wife Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Perfect Hair

Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev showcases his cool 'do.

Instagram
Judging. Totally Judging.

Brie Bella and son Buddy Danielson pose for a selfie.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Mama and Me

Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev chills out with his mama.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Selfie With Mom

Brie Bella poses for a selfie with her son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
A Man and His Mini-Me

Artem Chigvintsev and Matteo Chigvintsev take a nap.

Total Bellas returns Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m., only on E!

