Hilaria Baldwin and Amy Schumer Hilariously Roast Each Other After Holiday Photo Debacle

Amy Schumer doubled down on poking fun at Hilaria Baldwin after sparking some controversy. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin's wife fired back with her own joke.

Watch: Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Joke

Now that everything's cool...let the celebrity holiday "feud" continue!

Amy Schumer doubled down on roasting Hilaria Baldwin days after sparking some controversy by reposting a family photo of her in her underwear, while Alec Baldwin's wife fired back with her own joke.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the 39-year-old comedy star reposted another past pic from Hilaria's account, taken in October, showing the couple with their five small children. Schumer wrote, "Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids."

"Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria's account!!" commented Alec's eldest daughter from a previous marriage, Ireland Baldwin, 25. "Lol miss you guys!!"

On Friday, Christmas Day, Hilaria, 36, posted on her Instagram page a 2015 photo of Amy dancing at her Inside Amy Schumer season three premiere party, with Hilaria's head photoshopped over comedienne Bridget Everett and Alec's superimposed over then-pregnant fellow comic Jessi Klein's.

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"Looking forward to much positivity in 2021-like Alec carrying our next child..." Hilaria wrote. "Thank you @amyschumer for being a part of our pregnancy announcement and convincing me that after 5 children, I've done enough. Alec as a pregnant man is quite high maintenance, no surprise there. It's ok, Amy and I've got all your cravings covered, honey."

Hilaria was the target of body shamers after Amy reposted on Monday, Dec. 1 her pic showing the slim yoga instructor wearing lingerie and holding her and Alec's youngest child, 3-month-old Eduardo. Pretending the image was her holiday card, Amy, who shares a son with husband Chris Fischer, wrote, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

Hilaria, whose photo was taken by her and Alec's eldest child together, daughter Carmen, 7, later said on her own Instagram that she was not upset with Amy and understood it was a joke—although she did not fully get it. However, she did have a problem with some people's comments, saying, "I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life and there you go, period end of story."

Amy later apologized and deleted her post. Hilaria said in response, "Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh [heart emoji]. My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behavior some people went running wild with after. You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo." 

See Hilaria's real family Christmas photo showing her and Alec's kids, and check out more photos of stars celebrating the holidays:

Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

The "Baldwinitos" CarmenRafael, LeonardoRomeo and baby Eduardo pose for a Christmas photo.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars pro appear with their son, Matteo.

Instagram
Michael Bublé

The singer appears with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Instagram
Sofia Richie

The model gets into the Christmas spirit.

Instagram
DJ Khaled

The artist appears with his family.

Instagram
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sisters-in-law appear with Teresa's new boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and her brother and Gorga's husband, Joe Gorga.

Instagram
Gucci Mane

The rapper poses in front of a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner

The reality star and Olympian and Sophia Hutchins hang out with Santa.

Instagram
Jojo Siwa

The teen star poses for a socially distanced Christmas pic.

Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband David Burtka appear with their twins, Gideon and Harper.

Instagram
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The two make out in a hot tub.

Instagram
Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum gets into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The two cuddle up with their dog.

Instagram
Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette alum poses next to a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Raven-Symoné

The That's So Raven alum appears with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Instagram
Avril Lavigne

The singer plays in the snow.

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears with her family.

Instagram
Brie Bella

The Total Bellas star shares a pic of husband Daniel Bryan with their kids Birdie and Buddy.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

The actress blows a kiss.

Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister alum appears with her family.

Instagram
Scheana Shay

The pregnant Vanderpump Rules star showcases her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

The Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door alum shared this photo of her with kids Hank Baskett Jr. and Alijah Baskett.

Instagram / Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea

On Christmas Day, the rapper shared this photo of her and her son Onyx, writing, "The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone!"

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Happy Hanukkah night 5!" The Mindy Project star wrote. "*All candles lit for dramatic effect*" 

Instagram
Juliette Porter

"This is me teaching sam how to properly smile," the Siesta Key star joked when celebrating the holidays with her boyfriend. 

Instagram
Vanessa Grimaldi

"I love that @jbrwolfe & I are able to celebrate, respect and learn about each other's religion," the Bachelor Nation member wrote while with her fiancé. "It's such a blessing!" 

Instagram
Jade Roper

"I love them from the top of my head to the tips of my mistle-toes!" the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote from the Dana Point Harbor in Southern California. 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Happy Hanukkah!!" the actress proclaimed. "We could all use some light at the end of this year! #festivaloflights." 

Nutella
Hilary Duff

Who's hungry? The Younger star makes a few Nutella treats for the holidays while supporting No Kid Hungry.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks

Talk about holiday spirit! "#happyhanukkah to all who are celebrating these next 8 nights," the actress wrote while wearing a festive sweater. 

photos
