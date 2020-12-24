The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Head Off to Celebrate Christmas in New York

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are celebrating Christmas in New York.

The Bachelorette couple took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 to post a few pictures of themselves traveling to the Big Apple. "Christmas came early," Zac captioned a sweet snapshot of the duo onboard an airplane.

The two certainly have a lot to celebrate. Earlier this week, fans watched Tayshia accept a proposal from Zac during The Bachelorette season finale. After recounting their romance to several media outlets, the reality stars noted they're ready for a little relaxation.

"We are sleep-deprived to the max," Tayshia told her followers on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We have not slept since yesterday's finale. We started doing press at 2:00 AM today, and I have to pack to leave for New York at 5:00 AM, and I'm procrastinating by being on my Stories."

And when she got on the plane, she wrote, "Honestly, I'm not even sure how I got here. LOL. Team no sleep night 2. Happy Christmas Eve!"