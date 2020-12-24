Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History

Shia LaBeouf was originally set to star in one of the lead roles in the new film Don't Worry Darling, but in September, the 34-year-old actor was replaced by Harry Styles. Now, new details about why Shia left the movie are coming to light.

E! News has learned that the highly-anticipated film's director Olivia Wilde actually fired LaBeouf from the project, which also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson. Wilde's rep could not be reached for comment.

Initial reports about LaBeouf exiting the movie cited scheduling conflicts, but according to Variety, even though filming had yet to begin, he was let go by Wilde early on because he "displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew."

"He is not an easy guy to work with," a source told Variety, also alleging that some people associated with the project—including Wilde, who's described as having a "zero asshole policy" on her sets—found LaBeouf "off-putting."