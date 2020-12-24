DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Slams Cheating Rumors After Elena Samodanova Files for Divorce

Gleb Savchenko isn't dancing around how he feels about his split from Elena Samodanova.
On Dec. 22, just hours after his wife of 14 years filed for divorce, the Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Elena's infidelity accusations. The 37-year-old denied the allegations and insisted he wasn't unfaithful during their marriage.
"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Gleb explained to the outlet. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."
The star, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Elena, went on to say the former couple "had problems for years" and alleged Elena was envious of his Dancing With the Stars success.
"I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship," Gleb claimed. "I always said to myself, 'Listen, she's the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.'"
While fans only recently learned about the duo calling it quits, Gleb claimed the two haven't lived together since July. It looks like both dancers have moved on, too. Earlier this week, Elena was spotted packing on the PDA with Dancing With the Stars alum Vlad Kvartin in Mexico. During his interview with ET, Gleb claimed he had "a gut feeling" something was going on between them for a while, especially after the producers of Dancing With the Stars Russia, which Elena judges, allegedly picked Val over him to be a pro.
As for Gleb, he's been romantically linked to Cassie Scerbo. Although, he told ET the two have a budding friendship. In fact, the duo recently enjoyed a getaway to Mexico with pro Keo Motsepe and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause. As fans will recall, Gleb and Chrishell initially sparked romance rumors after they were dance partners on season 29. However, it was later revealed that the real estate agent was in a relationship with Keo.
A rep for Elena issued a statement in regard to Gleb's allegations. "Elena has been busy launching their shared dance studio over the last several years and raising their daughters," the rep told ET. "It's no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners—and who knows who else. Playing the victim is gross negligence on his part and he should perhaps watch what he says before Elena decides to meet him at his level and release everyone's names."
Gleb's rep then responded by telling ET, "Gleb has been just as involved in launching their shared dance studio and raising their daughters as Elena. He won't be intimidated by Elena's threats and is disappointed by the betrayal of Vlad, a friend and employee. However, for the sake of their daughters, would prefer to keep everything as amicable as possible under the circumstances."