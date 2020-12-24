Adrienne Banfield-Norris Addresses Response to Olivia Jade's "Frustrating" Red Table Talk Sit-Down

Watch : Olivia Jade Says She's the "Poster Child for White Privilege''

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is sharing her thoughts on her family's Red Table Talk interview with Olivia Jade Giannulli, now that a few weeks have elapsed since that episode.

The Pinkett-Smith family matriarch appeared on the Keep It podcast on Wednesday, Dec. 23, where she was asked about Olivia's appearance earlier this month on the Facebook Watch show that Adrienne co-hosts with family members Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith.

"It was frustrating, but at the end of the day, I felt like people understood how I felt," the 67-year-old mom to Jada explained, per People.

Adrienne expressed that Olivia "handled the situation well," although she still felt that the 21-year-old social media personality could use a bit more sensitivity to other people's perspectives.

"There were some things about it that were a little frustrating," she continued. "I felt like, as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what's going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating."

Adrienne said she dismisses any sense that it's just a lack of watching the evening news that might prevent a young person from being aware of their status amid the greater world.