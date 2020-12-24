Was Kourtney Kardashian Photoshopped Into This Family Holiday Photo? Here’s the Truth

What are the holidays without a little family time? The Kardashian clan has been hanging out in Lake Tahoe over their winter break, watching classic movies like The Holiday, making garlic bread shaped like Christmas trees and opening gag gifts from their famous friends (cough Chrissy Teigen and John Legend).
Kim Kardashian documented all her fam's Christmas bonding time on Instagram and, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, she shared a group photo from their porch overlooking the lake.
Bundled up in puffer coats and sweaters were Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Also pictured: Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Or was she?
According to some detectives on the internet, Kourtney may not have been there at all. Fans quickly commented on Kim's post to note that eldest Kardashian sister looked like a "cardboard cut out." One wrote, "Kourtney looks photoshopped lol" while another said, "Kourtney either got shopped in or she's feeling ghostly today."
Is it possible Kourtney ditched their holiday trip to Lake Tahoe? She is a busy woman after all, as the founder of the lifestyle brand Poosh and a mom to three kids.
And just two days ago, the 41-year-old dressed up for her take on "A Romy and Michele Christmas," as she put it, with pal Veronique Vicari Barnes.
But despite Kourtney's "ghostly" quality on camera, a source close to the family tells E! News that Kourt was there and not photoshopped into the shot.
It seems she was able to enjoy all their festivities alongside her sisters, including Khloe, who recently returned from her trip to Boston to see Tristan Thompson.
Kylie Jenner was the one who was actually missing from the pic, and she revealed on her Insta Story that she she went ice skating on Wednesday. Just yesterday, on Dec. 22, the beauty master flew out to Houston, Texas, with 2-year-old Stormi so they could support her ex Travis Scott during his Christmas toy and food drive.
So, the only question we have left is what's on the Kardashians' agenda for Christmas Eve? Two weeks ago, Khloe revealed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars' famous Christmas Eve party was cancelled for the first time since 1978.
"We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year," she said on social media. "Covid has taken over."
We have no doubt that the close-knit group will find some over-the-top way to really get in the spirit.
See their latest holiday pic above.