Ivan Hall Spills All on His and Tayshia Adams’ Deal Breaker Conversation About Religion

Tayshia Adams just wasn't down for an interfaith relationship. At least, that's what Ivan Hall claims was the reason the pair didn't work out on The Bachelorette.

During Tuesday night's season finale, fans were surprised when the Bachelorette suddenly revealed that "morals and my beliefs" came between them, as she instead accepted Zac Clark's proposal.

Ivan told Tayshia onscreen, "All the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything, but I know that's something that's important to you."

Viewers hadn't seen the duo explicitly talk about their religious views before. So when they simply mentioned it was the deal breaker that ultimately swayed her decision, we needed to know what really went down.

Fortunately for fans, Ivan is now spilling the tea on what happened during their off-screen conversation and how he learned that religion was the major barrier between the ABC stars.